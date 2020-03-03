mHealth Market Size to Hit USD 293.29 Billion by 2026 - Key Company Analysis by Fitbit, Apple, DEXCOM Jawbone Health Hub, Omada Health, BioTelemetry

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- mHealth Market size to Rise at a Remarkable CAGR of 29.1%; Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Enable Speedy Growth. The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center's first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone.



Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, "We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company."



Get Sample mHealth Market Report



According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Fitness Trackers, Glucose Monitors, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 34.28 billion in 2018. The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.



Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market



The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe



Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.



Some of the Major Companies in the Global mHealth Market Include:



Fitbit, Inc.



Apple Inc.



DEXCOM



Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.



Omada Health, Inc.



BioTelemetry, Inc.



Livongo Health



AT&T



Table Of content:



1.Introduction



1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

Continued…



Browse More Details at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mhealth-market-100266



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



US: +1 424 253 0390



UK: +44 2071 939123



APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com