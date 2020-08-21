Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global mHealth Services Market Insights, to 2025" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global mHealth Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), AT&T Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Alcatel-lucent (France), Airstrip technologies Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), SoftServe Inc. (Ukraine), Symantec Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland) and Omron Corporation (United States).



The global mHealth Services market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing internet penetration across the world. mHealth is a general term used for mobile health, which provides assistance to public health using smart devices such as; mobile phones, tablet computers & PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches. mHealth applications provide medical assistance activities such as; collecting community & clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to practitioners, researchers & patients, real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, and direct provision of care. mHealth broadly encompasses the use of mobile telecommunication and multimedia technologies as they are integrated within mobile and wireless health care delivery systems. Some of the mHealth technologies include patient monitoring devices, mobile telemedicine/telecare devices, microcomputers, data collection software, mobile operating system technology, mobile applications (e.g. social wellness solutions), and chatterbots. The mHealth helps in educating consumers about preventive health care services. It also helps in disease surveillance, treatment support, epidemic outbreak tracking, and chronic disease management.



Market Trend

- Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

- Increasing Use of Electronic Devices for Healthcare Management



Market Drivers

- Growing Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

- Rising Use of Mobile, Smartphones, and Tabs

- Growing Government Initiatives and Rise in Physician's Acceptance



Opportunities

- Growing Adoption of Mhealth Solutions in Other Mobile Platforms

- Rising incidence of Lifestyle Disorders



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness about the Importance of Mhealth Service

- Rising incidences of Technological Risk

- Lack of guidance from Physicians while Selecting Apps



Challenges

- Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

- Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global mHealth Services Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global mHealth Services Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Global mHealth Services Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Wellness Service, Prevention, Monitoring Service, Diagnostic Service, Treatment, Information and reference), Application (General Healthcare and Fitness, Medication Information, Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy, Healthcare Management, Health Data and Record Access), End User (Doctors, Patients, Hospitals, Medical Research Centers, Pharmacies)



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Global mHealth Services market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Global mHealth Services various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Global mHealth Services.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



