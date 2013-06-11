MHI Features American Packaging Corporation Adds Seegrid GT10 Tow Tractor

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Material Handling Institute Magazine recently featured American Packaging Corporation’s purchase of Seegrid GT10 Tow Tractors. American Packaging Corporation, located in Story City, Iowa, recently added the Seegrid GT10 tow tractor to their robotic fleet. Seegrid Corporation, a leading manufacturer of vision-guided robotic industrial trucks to the material handling industry, announced the addition of the tow tractor; American Packaging already utilized two robotic GP8 double length pallet trucks to transport raw and finished goods to specific locations in the manufacturing plant.



Torrance, Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, a Seegrid distributor partner, recommended the GT10 tow tractor to American Packaging. “We introduced them to the Seegrid GT10 to help alleviate some of the safety concerns in the present application, which was previously pulling/pushing, by two associates, heavy cylinder carts to the printing presses. The GT10 is also utilized to transfer carts significant distances for waste removal,” stated Chad Kellis, Major Account Manager for Torrance, Inc.



Bob Teuscher, Shipping and Receiving Department Manager for American Packaging noted, “The GT10 tow tractor along with the GP8 pallet trucks have allowed me to redeploy the utilization of APC’s workforce in a much more cost-effective area of production while increasing productivity without adding to the overall workforce total. Robots were the right solution for delivering goods to specific locations and I have the ability to change where the robots go at a moments notice.”



According to Torrance, Inc. fitted with the right application, “The robotic products Torrance offers from Seegrid will help our clients reduce the need for human interaction during the manufacturing process, increase reliability and productivity with little to no downtime, and integrate seamlessly due to zero infrastructure changes. The added bonus is the flexibility in routes, able to change whenever needed. In comparing the product lines to increases in actual manpower, many of our customers have found that it is considerably less expensive to use a Seegrid robotic industrial truck in their application,” added Kellis.



MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for members, their customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



