MHI Launches New Tube Furnace Models

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Micropyretics Heaters International (MHI) has began using patented heating elements in both horizontal tube furnaces and vertical/split tube furnaces, allowing for higher temperatures to be achieved. Higher temperatures are expected to allow for greater uniformity and process improvement while also reducing time needed for adequate treatment of materials. These factors combined with the preexisting industry standards such as double walled stainless steel construction and MHI's patented refractories are likely to translate to lower energy consumption and greater cost savings.



MHI's tube furnaces are now capable of operating at 1800° in both single zone and multi zone models. Standard diameters are 2.5" and 3" respectively. Lengths vary from 12" up to 36", as found on a 3 zone horizontal tube furnace.



The new heating elements are expected to be immediately available in the box furnace line, as well as the lab furnace lines.



Heating Industry analysts expect the higher temperature elements to be a huge boost to productivity for applications such as melting, heat treating, sintering, debinding and dozens of other specific uses.



About Micropyretics Heaters International

MHI is a manufacturer of a variety of high temperature solutions including high temperature furnaces, box furnaces, tube furnaces, bottom loading furnaces, boiler-free steam generators, heating elements and a number of related products.



