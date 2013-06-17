MHI Releases Material Handling Forecast for 2013

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Material Handling Institute has made public their annual analysis of the state of the material handling industry, and estimates are that the modest growth of the last two years will be continued through 2014.



The report shows that material handling equipment shipments and new material handling equipment sales both rose again in 2012, up 9.8% and 7.2%, respectively, and are expected to do so again in 2013 and the coming years, with new equipment orders potentially reaching as much as 10% or more by the end of 2014. The report showed a slowing in foreign trade growth, showing only a 17.9% increase in growth in 2012 versus 37.7% in 2011, however continued foreign growth is still expected in 2014, perhaps rebounding back to 2011 levels. Domestic demand also showed growth, albeit less than 2011’s increases, but expects to return above 10% growth levels by 2014. The complete forecast can be purchased at the Material Handling Institute’s website, MHI.org.



Originally based out of Australia and currently also operating in Winona, Minnesota, OZ Lifting is an international supplier of industrial material lifting equipment working to help expand the reach of the material handling industry. They offer a full line of premium hoists, clamps, trolleys, electrical and mechanical equipment for both industrial and individual use and their products are renowned for their reliability and durability.



You can see the full catalogue of OZ Lifting’s products or contact them online through their website at http://www.ozliftingproducts.com/, or writing to them at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987, or calling them toll free at 800-749-1064.