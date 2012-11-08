MH&L Names American Packaging as Innovation Awards Finalist

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- American Packaging Corporation, the leader in full service flexible packaging, is a finalist in the second annual MH&L’s (Material Handling & Logistics) Innovation Awards.



Finalists for MH&L’s Innovation Awards were selected from among the stories run in the magazine and online during the course of 2012. American Packaging is a finalist in the MAKE category from the story, “Labor and Packaging: Prime Cuts for Lean Manufacturers,” written by Tom Andel.



In the story, Jon Smick, Finishing Manager for American Packaging Corporation shares why APC chose to purchase two automated pallet trucks (GP8s) to transport materials 24 hours a day.



“Waste is when I have an operator sitting on a forklift and driving back and forth when they don’t need to,” said Smick. “It’s wasted time and movement.”



Smick went on to say APC looked at automation alternatives like automated guided vehicles and robots. Robots won out. With APC using robots to move product, they were able to disperse their labor force to more value-added activities.



One winner will be selected from each of the four categories: MAKE, STORE, MOVE and COMPETE. The winners will be announced in the December issue of Material Handling & Logistics.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting a booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st- 24th. Seegrid invites readers (http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper) to download the free white paper, The Truth About Robotics.



About American Packaging

American Packaging Corporation is an integrated flexible packaging converter that services the Food, Beverage, Medical, Personal Care, Household, Pet Food, Agricultural Chemical, Lawn & Garden and other Specialty markets. American Packaging Corporation is committed to providing the highest levels of quality, service, innovation and technical support to its customers.



Our capabilities include 10 color rotogravure & 10 color flexographic printing, adhesive & extrusion laminating, heat seal and cold seal coating and preformed pouches and bags with a variety of special features.



About Material Handling and Logistics

Material Handling & Logistics helps companies build and manage world-class supply chains—to make, store, move and compete more effectively. It is written exclusively for mangers who oversee supply chain, logistics and material handling across America’s manufacturing, distribution and retail sectors.



To help MH&L’s readers keep their knowledge up-to-date, the magazine’s content is enhanced by an Editorial Advisory Board made up of professionals from academia, business associations, project management, military, logistics and the readership itself. They work with MH&L’s editors to plan in-print and online content as well as in-person events.



