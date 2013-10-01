Mi40 - Full in-Depth Review Covering Ben Pakulski's Mi40 Workout Program

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Ben Pakulski who is a IFBB Professional Bodybuilder, fitness program Mi40, has made some substantial claims about how to cut the body fat and increase your body’s muscle mass in half of the time it would ordinarily take. These amazing claims has certainly drawn a lot of attention to the Mi40 weight training program, so much so that benpakulskiworkouts.com’s Ben Norman had to investigate.



In his investigation Ben Norman uncovered that the claims about the Mi40 fitness program could be substantiated and that the fitness program was radically different then other weight training systems Ben Norman has seen in the past. The program is actually able to accomplish its lofty goals because it addresses the nutritional components that go along with weight lifting, and uses techniques that isolate and really target muscle groups. It’s truly a workout program that will change not only how people lift, but in the manner in which they lift. In fact after Ben Norman tried the program, he was so amazed at the techniques taught in the Mi40 system, that he continued to utilize them in other fitness programs he uses.



The Mi40 program consists of a 40 day fitness training manual that describes the entire program in detail, breaking down the scientific reason behind the concepts taught in the program. The program includes a full nutritional guide that is based on Ben Pakulski’s years of fitness and nutrition experience that can be easily adapted to any athlete or bodybuilder. The system also includes hours of videos, where students get private one on one time with Ben Pakulski, where he shows them each exercise in the system and talks to them about nutrition and proper lifting techniques.



They will also learn about Ben Pakulski’s unique NOS (Neurological Overload Sets), which guarantees that they push their muscle groups to their max and get the most from workouts. Students will also learn about the concept of Mass Intentions, and why the amount of weight they lift is just as important as the amount of repetitions they do. Throughout the system they will learn about how to maximize their workouts, to find the sweet spot where they get the most out of their time in the gym. Ben Pakulski’s straight forward and no nonsense style, is a refreshing change from other fitness programs, where they are left wondering why they are performing exercises in a particular way. In the Mi40 system, students know exactly the scientific reasoning behind the concepts being taught in the system and how they lead to rapid muscle development. The Mi40 fitness system is like putting high octane gas into people's care and then opening it up. Students will really kick their body into high gear with the Mi40 system and as a result see some amazing results. All while lifting in a safe yet effective manner, which they just don’t get with other fitness programs, that do not incorporate the key concepts like NOS that are taught in the Mi40 fitness program.



Contact:

Ben Pakulski

http://www.benpakulskiworkout.com