Mia Allen Honored as an Outstanding Woman Executive at the Influential Women in Business Awards

Bridgeview, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Mia Angellotti Allen, Vice President and Co-Founder of Rose Pallet, has been selected as an honoree in The Daily Herald Business Ledger’s 16th Annual Influential Women in Business awards program. A total of 19 women executives were recognized at a ceremony on November 7 presented by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners and Women’s Innovation Network.



“Bearing this distinction is not something I take lightly. After 16 years in the wooden pallet industry, it still amazes me how rare it is to find women executives in the construction industry. But, my experience has taught me that there are more ways than the beaten path and that has made all the difference in my career. Pursuing my passion, even when outnumbered, has led me to an exciting profession with likeminded people,” stated Mia Angellotti Allen, Vice President.



The annual awards are presented to outstanding women executives who excel in business, civic and personal arenas, and whose businesses are either located in or have a presence in The Daily Herald Business Ledger's primary coverage area, which includes suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties. The 19 honorees of 2013 were selected by The Daily Herald Business Ledger editorial staff from nominations submitted to the publication. There were about 160 people in attendance at the Danada House in Wheaton.



A special publication profiling each award winner will be published December 9, 2013, by The Daily Herald Business Ledger, the primary source of local business news and information in suburban Chicago.



About Rose Pallet Company

Rose Pallet is a national pallet provider. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and strive to be first resource when searching for pallet solutions. Our professional staff has over 20 years of combined experience in the pallet industry.



Rose Pallet is a member of several national organizations including the NWPCA (National Wooden Pallet & Container Association) and TMA (Tool & Manufacturing Association). Rose Pallet is a privately held company that maintains its corporate headquarters in Bridgeview, Illinois.



Media Contact



Rose Pallet Company

7647 W.100th Place Suite D

Bridgeview, IL 60455

www.rosepallet.com

Contact:

Amy Angellotti

708-310-9329