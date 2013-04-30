Investigative Technology to Be Highlighted at Miami Anti-Corruption Conference

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- On 9 and 10 May 2013, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust and the City of Miami Police Department Training Center will jointly present a two-day conference for criminal justice professionals, as well as government and financial organizations on techniques and practices unique to public integrity investigations. Louis Freeh, Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be the keynote speaker for this event, and will be joined by a group of Anti-Corruption experts from various federal, state, local and private organizations across the US.



Also, scheduled to speak on the first day of the conference is Chief William Endler, a renowned expert on the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer, and one of only three Master CVSA Examiners in the world. Chief Endler will provide the attendees with an overview of the CVSA, and provide insight as to how the technology can be applied to public corruption investigations. Chief Endler, who was selected by the US Government to head up CVSA interrogation and training efforts in Iraq and other global hotspots, has over 30-years’ experience in credibility assessment investigations and techniques. Additionally, he has trained members of the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team, US Special Operations Forces, members of various US Intelligence Agencies, as well as members of many international police agencies on the operation and applications of the CVSA.



The CVSA has been available to law enforcement agencies in the US since 1988, first as an analog device, and since 1997 in a digital version. The CVSA is the only Voice Stress Analyzer in the world with two US Patents and the only system worldwide incorporating the FACT® scoring system, which uses scientifically validated processes to reliably and precisely evaluate the results of CVSA examinations. The CVSA is now used by close to 2,000 agencies and is the most widely used truth verification system in the US. According to Chief Endler, the CVSA is by far the most reliable and best performing credibility assessment technology available in the world.



Chief Endler also advised that a newly published research study in the 2012 annual edition of the scientific journal Criminalistics and Court Expertise reports the accuracy rate of the CVSA is greater than 96%, far exceeding the accuracy rates of other credibility assessment technologies. The study, conducted by Professor James Chapman and Neuroscientist Marigo Stathis, found that the CVSA, when used as an investigative tool, can accurately predict whether a person under investigation is being truthful or deceptive. Endler added “The ease of operation, low cost, short training periods and extremely low error rate make the CVSA particularly well suited for public corruption investigations. Additionally, interviews with the CVSA typically result in a much higher confession rate by guilty subjects, since the system is capable of precisely identifying specific issues to be followed up by investigators. And, all of the skills required to become an effective CVSA Examiner are taught in a 5-day certification course. These are just some of the reasons the CVSA has become the credibility assessment tool of choice by professionals worldwide.”



Chief Endler will be available throughout the conference for consultations related to the CVSA. For further information please contact Carol Graham, Administrator for the NACVSA at admin@nacvsa.org.



