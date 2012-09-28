Miami Beach Credit Repair Company Announces New and Improved Affiliate Program

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Credit Restore USA, a full service credit repair company located in Miami Beach, Florida, announced today the complete redesign of their affiliate program. The new program includes all new commission payouts and state of the art online tracking. This upgrade is effective immediately, and starting today the payout has been increased and the new technology is in place and in use. Payout frequency has also been increased under the new program.



The credit repair affiliate program is perfect for real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and automotive dealers that are looking to help their clients improve their credit scores and qualify for a mortgage or auto loan. Internet marketers are also welcome to apply to become an affiliate. Affiliates are paid an attractive commission for every sale that is generated through their own unique link. Once an individual or company becomes approved as a Credit Restore USA affiliate, access will be provided to links and marketing creative such as banners and email templates that can be used to generate activity. Affiliates can market the service to their credit challenged clients in a number of different ways, including email marketing and banner display marketing on their own websites.



Affiliates will also be provided with access to a state of the art tracking system that will track individual clicks to their link, sales, and commission earned. This system gives affiliates 24/7 accessibility to check stats and performance, and is updated daily. “Our affiliate program expands our reach to potential clients, provides an additional revenue stream for our marketing and publishing partners, and it benefits consumers by introducing them to our credit repair services,” said Jessica Walters, media contact for Credit Restore USA.



For companies or individuals interested in earning additional revenue please visit http://www.creditrestoreusa.com and click on “Affiliates” at the bottom of the page.



About Credit Restore USA

Credit Restore USA is a credit repair organization located in Miami Beach, FL. They provide credit repair help to individuals throughout the United States. Complete details explaining the service can be found on the company’s website.