Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing Captain Extends Trip Offer to Miami Heat Players

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Proclaimed #1 Heat Fan, Stan Saffan, has extended an offer to any player on the Miami Heat NBA team for a free Miami deep sea fishing trip. Captain Stan Saffan has operated out of Haulover Marina with his fleet of deep sea fishing vessels called The THERAPY-IV for over 45 years. His pride for local sporting teams in unparalleled. In his many years as a South Floridian, he has seen sports team transfer the area and provide much needed optimism and pride.



Last week, Stan Saffan offered LeBron James and Dwayne Wade free trip offers after their stellar performances in the first two games of the Miami Heat – Boston Celtics Conference finals. After two more games in Boston, the series is tied and Miamians know that they will need the entire team to beat the resilient Boston Celtics team. With that in mind, Captain Stan extends his offer to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Norris Cole, Eddy Curry, Shane Battier, Mario Chalmers, Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem, Dexter Pittman, Terrel Harris, Joel Anthony, Juwan Howard, James Jones, Ronny Turiaf and other Heat players.



As stated in his offer last week, they shouldn’t just consider taking this trip after they inevitably win the Championship; deep sea fishing excursions are only half-a-day long and they could take the time to rest and get away from the current media blitz on one of their days off.



The THERAPY-IV has hosted plenty of high-profile figures in its 45 years of existence and are completely capable of giving back to the Miami Heat players who have awaken the pride and excitement in South Florida. Their trip will likely include Miami Marlin Fishing - to keep things local.