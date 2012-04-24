Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing Charter Hosting Soldiers for ‘Take A Hero Fishing’ Tournament

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The THERAPY-IV, a Miami Deep Sea Fishing Charter, is hosting six soldiers on its flagship fishing charter this week for the “Take A Hero Fishing” tournament. The tournament is part of fleet week which is holding events all week in Fort Lauderdale celebrating the bi-centennial of the War of 1812. The THERAPY-IV will have naval service people on its boat for a six-hour fishing trip competing to win the annual tournament with the biggest catches.



Fleet week lasts all week and allows 2,500 US Navy service people to have some R&R in Fort Lauderdale while citizens get to see the amazing ships that protect our coastline. According to the Fleet Week website, ships featured this year include,



“….the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, the submarine USS Annapolis and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter”.



The ships are incredibly impressive and train year-round to protect American coastlines and US interests in foreign countries. This year’s Fleet Week is particularly special because they are celebrating the 200th year anniversary of the War of 1812 where the US Navy played a key role in defending America against the British Empire.



The THERAPY-IV is captained by Stan Saffan, who has operated out of the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach for over 45 years. His flagship The THERAPY-IV is a 58-foot sport fishing yacht that has an indoor bar, flatscreen TV and numerous amenities. The boat is designed for comfort and the crew specialize in catching big game fish in the deep sea waters off the coast of Miami Beach.