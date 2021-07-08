Miami Beach Events for July

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- Summer in the City will be hosted on the ninth of July this year and is a culinary spectacle that includes frozen cocktails. Everyone in South Beach loves this event since it is known for its all-day happy hour, which occurs while they are open from 4 pm to 11 pm. Enjoy Market favorites and Local Cuban Cuisine among other tasty dishes.



Another fun activity is Miami Beach deep sea fishing! Captain Stan will take you and your group out to sea to catch some of the rarest Atlantic finds. THERAPY-IV sets sail seven days a week, so if Miami fishing is something you want to consider on your July itinerary, book now!



From now until the 11th, the TASCHEN Summer Sale will allow you access to purchase some of the world's best art, photography, design, and fashion. This event only happens twice a year and will be held at the TASCHEN bookstore on Lincoln Road and online.



Presented by the Miami-Dade County Auditorium located in Little Havana, the MDCA IRL: Summer Performance Series features two months full of concerts and theatre to kick off with the 35th annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival. July will feature shows written and directed by Hispanic artists and include ones that star these artists as well.