Miami Beach Fishing Charter Offers Boat for Fleet Week

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Celebrating the bicentennial of The War of 1812, thousands of sailors will descend on Fort Lauderdale for a week of R &R. Fleet boats will include the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima, guided missile cruiser UUS Normandy, guided missile destroyer USS Ross, the submarine USS Annapolis and a Coast Guard Cutter. Twenty-five hundred sailors total and millions of tourists will celebrate the event officially titled “Broward Navy Fleet Week”.



Broward isn’t the only county celebrating this event, satellite events will be held in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County as well. Miami deep sea fishing charter boat docked Hualover Marina, The THERAPY-IV will be donating their boat in a Fleet Week fishing tournament called “Take A Hero Fishing” which requested this through a flier stating, “Help make a difference in a Sailor's life by donating your time and boat for a half day of fishing!”.



According to the official Take a Hero Fishing flier, boats must be at least twenty-three feet in length and able to take a minimum of two sailors. The THERAPY-IV is a 58-foot boat capable of holding around six passengers. This makes The THERAPY-IV one of the flagships of this tournament. The THERAPY-IV has a history of giving to active military and veterans. The fisher charter yacht was featured on a “Coming Home with Greg Stube”, a show on The Sportsman Channel designed to help returning veterans assimilate to civilian life through outdoor sporting events like deep sea fishing.



This year’s fleet week is particularly special, being the bicentennial celebration of The War of 1812 which America achieved victory over the British Empire largely by the skill of the Navy. The US Navy was able to break through British blockades and win many battles to secure the future of American independence from Britain again.