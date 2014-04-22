Miami Beach Luxury Homes Expert Darin Tansey Offering Advanced Property Search Tool

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- DarinTansey.com, the official website of South Florida real estate specialist Darin Tansey, is offering a state-of-the-art search function that will allow homebuyers to locate their Miami Beach Properties of choice more effectively.



Available on the website's homepage, the search feature can be inputted with several specifications that include location, price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, and more. Users even have the option of selecting specific features such as swimming pool, water view, and boat dock, among others.



Additionally, there is a more comprehensive Search page that includes an interactive map, a list of available properties (complete with image, price, and basic details), and a communities list from which clients can select what area they would like to pinpoint their search. Users have the option of saving their search results and adding specific properties to a favorites list if they have a free account with DarinTansey.com.



The state-of-the-art Search Tool was launched to provide users with a personalized and convenient solution to their real estate needs, reflecting Darin Tansey’s mission to provide innovative and high-quality real estate service. This approach is particularly relevant given the growing number of international homebuyers of South Florida real estate who require an accessible means of learning more about the market.



About DarinTansey.com

DarinTansey.com is a comprehensive guide to luxury Miami Beach Luxury Homes, and was launched in response to the growing demand for such properties, especially among foreign buyers who increasingly utilize the Internet for their real estate services.



The website – which is available in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, and German – has separate sections for Featured Listings, Condos, Homes, and Communities, each with descriptive profiles. Users can also access leasing and selling services; utilize an advanced search tool to find properties based on their personal specifications; receive valuable updates on the South Florida real estate market through a news section; and create account for the website for a more personalized experience.