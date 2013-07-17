Miami Beach Luxury Real Estate Team Launches 'Hot Buys' Section of Website

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Miami Beach Luxury Real Estate Team, a South Florida realty group based in Miami Beach, has added a “Hot Buys” section on its official website, MiamiLuxuryRealEstateTeam.com. The section is located below the header of the home page and features the most popular and expensive properties available in the region.



Many of the homes listed therein range from penthouses to mansions, and are typically worth between $2 million to $6 million. Generally, the “Hot Buys” represent the most fashionable homes in Miami, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, and other South Florida communities.



The section is designed to appeal to South Florida’s prominent and growing luxury real estate market, in which affluent buyers from all over the world seek quality second or seasonal homes in the area. Each “Hot Buy” property has a detailed profile that includes a gallery of high-quality photos and information on location, property type, amenities, specifications, and much more. Users may even click a “Request Information” button that allows them to directly contact the firm for any questions and concerns.



In addition to the “Hot Buys” section, the professionally-designed website has sections concerning popular properties, featured communities, luxury condos, preconstruction buildings, lifestyle news, and more. It also includes a regularly updated blog that provides information on select properties and communities, announces new sales and featured homes, and other subjects. Users can even sign up for a newsletter that provides email alerts on new “Hot Buys” and other relevant news.



As indicated by its name, the Miami Luxury Real Estate Team specializes in a wide variety Miami Luxury Real Estate, in addition to luxury properties in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, and others. The group often deals with some of the most sought-after and expensive properties in South Florida. It is based in Miami Beach.