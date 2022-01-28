Miami Beach Makes Trip Advisor's 2022 Most Popular Destinations List

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- On January 19, 2022, Trip Advisor announced the top 10 most popular American destinations for the year, and Miami made the cut. Here's the full list.



1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Oahu, Hawaii

3. Maui, Hawaii

4. Key West, Florida

5. New York City, New York

6. New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Savannah, Georgia

8. Miami Beach, Florida

9. Nashville, Tennessee

10. Sedona, Arizona



It is clear that Americans are eager to get out of the cold and into the sunshine and warmth places like Miami offer.



Perhaps Miami remains on the top 10 ist year after year because though it may be one city, it represents places from all over the world. There is a beautiful mix of language, culture, and food.



It would be tough to put Miami on the top 10 list without mentioning the abundance of outdoor excursions, like Miami fishing. If you are looking to spend your vacation outside, this is the place for you. With over 800 parks, golfing, fishing, and plenty of on-the-water recreation, it is a city that will keep you busy.



