Miami Beach Real Estate Company Announces Social Media Marketing Platform

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Leading Miami and Miami Beach real estate company - SouthOne Realty Services, Inc. – recently announced the launch of its social media marketing platform. The company plans on continuing to build its large network of interested real estate buyers and sellers on the internet using its multiple social media profiles. SouthOne Realty Services, Inc. currently has accounts setup with the popular personal social networks Facebook and Twitter, along with a business-related account on LinkedIn.



The SouthOne Realty Services, Inc. Facebook Fan Page is constantly updated with the latest deals in Miami and Miami Beach. The company’s prime location in the heart of South Beach (1000 5th Street) allows them to have their finger on the pulse of deals going on in and around Miami Beach. Their posts consist of news updates, editorial comments and more. The SouthOne Realty, Inc. Twitter account is incredibly active with frequent tweets and a large group of followers. The company also has other social media profiles that further enhance their online network of clients, friends and colleagues.



This leading Miami Beach real estate services company promotes their social media marketing platform through their website: www.SouthOneRealty.com which has links to their top three social media profiles. According to their website, “SouthOne Realty Services is Full Service Real Estate Company with over 10 years of experience in Commercial & Residential transactions…. Ana Barcelo, Founder and Broker, is a real estate expert”. SouthOne Realty recently launched its website and is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Miami and Miami Beach.