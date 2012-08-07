Miami Beach Real Estate Group Sells $5.1 Million Hibiscus Island Home

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Jills, a leading real estate group in the nation, recently sold a two-story Mediterranean-style Hibiscus Island home. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home which contains 4,228 square feet of living space and 139 feet of waterfront access sold for $5,195,000. According to an official description of the home it’s,



“Located at the tip of gated and guarded Hibiscus Island, facing directly Downtown Miami, this residence is nestled on a lush waterfront lot that spans over 18,000 SF. Charming in every way, this 2-story Mediterranean estate has sun-baked elegance & was built in 1936. Form and function blend together in sheer perfection creating a warm ambiance for both casual waterfront living or entertaining on a grand scale with rich authentic architectural details. 139 ft of water frontage, pool”.



The #1 Team Worldwide out of 85,000 Coldwell Banker agents, The Jills sell real estate across South Florida but specialize in the sale of Miami Beach homes. According to their website, “Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg have established an impressive resume selling luxury real estate. Their clients and colleagues recognize them as ‘The Jills’ whose combined experience and knowledge of Miami real estate and Miami Beach real estate have resulted in record-breaking sales in some of the finest cities and communities in Miami and the beaches”.