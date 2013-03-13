Miami Beach Realtor Featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal and More…

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- William Pierce, a South Florida realtor specializing in Miami Beach Condos and Miami Beach Penthouses, has received widespread media attention for being involved in a property transaction that has been identified as the largest condo contract in the history of Miami and Florida real estate.



Among the publications that have featured William Pierce are the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Real Deal Miami. Additionally, the South Florida Business Journal and Miami Herald will each run a story on Mr. Pierce’s high-profile sale.



Mr. Pierce represented the buyer of two triplex penthouses that totaled $34 million. The penthouses are part of a recent and much-anticipated preconstruction development in Miami Beach. As the Wall Street Journal reported:



"The combined total living space of the two penthouses spans 16,162 square feet, with about 9,843 square feet of that indoors. The penthouses are located at the Residences at the Miami Beach Edition, a new condo project being developed by Ian Schrager on top of his new Miami Beach Edition hotel, which is replacing the old Seville Hotel and is currently under construction. The residential towers will have 26 total units when they are completed next April.



Together, the two penthouses have eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. One penthouse has views of the ocean; the other penthouse has views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. Each penthouse has a private elevator that opens onto a rooftop with a pool, an outdoor kitchen and glass-enclosed dining area. Each penthouse also has fireplaces in both the living rooms and master bedrooms. There’s also a great room in each unit with 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The ceilings are ten feet in the remainder of the condos."



“These penthouses are unbelievable mansions in the sky,” says Mr. Pierce, the buyer’s broker. Mr. Pierce declined to name the buyer beyond saying he was an American. Christopher Leavitt and Dennis Mangone of Douglas Elliman represented Mr. Schrager, the developer, in the transaction.



About William Pierce

William Pierce has received several awards in recognition of his performance as realtor. NRT Inc has ranked him among its top sales associates several times, while Coldwell Bankers has more than once awarded him the prestigious International President’s Circle.