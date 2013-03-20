Miami Beach Vacation Rentals Company Launches New Website AYPRentals.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a vacation rental company based in Miami Beach, has launched a new website – AYPRentals.com. The professionally-designed website allows users to better access the company’s various services, namely its signature Miami Beach Vacation Rentals. The website’s introduction is as follows:



“With stunning mid to high-end Vacation Rentals in the Miami Beach, Aventura, and Sunny Isles Beach areas of beautiful South Florida, AYP Rentals is your Holiday Planner.



Leisure and Business Travelers: we have the right property for you. With a variety of 1-3 bedroom condos with spectacular Ocean and City Views as well as the intra-coastal. Additional upon request we even have a few Luxury Homes with as many as 6 bedrooms. We also have the best South Florida Beaches, Upscale Dining and Chic Shopping in the surrounding areas of our Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach properties and more than enough to make your Miami trip the best in memory.



Call us at 305.944.0744 or email info@ayprentals.com.”



Available properties are divided into different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. There are also featured properties displayed on the main page. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.