Miami Beach's Parking Protected Bike Lanes

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- Parking-protected lanes are largely a new concept in South Florida. The lanes in Miami Beach have white and green paint line labeling and they can be found on both sides of Washington Avenue, extending through Lincoln Road to Fifth Street. An assortment of cars parked parallel creates a barrier between the vehicular traffic and the bike lanes. Washington Avenue is now a single lane in both directions in order to accommodate the bike lanes.



