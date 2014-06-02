Miami Best of 2014 Party Scheduled for June 19, 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- On Thursday, June 19, 2014 Miami New Times will host the Best Of Miami (R) Release Party to celebrate this year’s well-deserved winners. Attendees at the Miami Best of 2014 Party will enjoy culinary delights provided by the Rusty Pelican, and sip on specially crafted cocktails by Voli Vodka, Purity Vodka, Miami Club Rum, Souverain Wine, Castello di Gabbiano, Veuve de Vernay, Zignum Mezcal, Barbancourt Rhum, Vizcaya Rum, Tanduay Asian Rum, Hierbas Ibicencas, Barton and Guestier, and many more.



New Times’ 27th-annual Best of Miami (R) issue celebrates the best of absolutely everything the area has to offer. Best of Miami (R) is the most comprehensive guide to the top people, places, goods and services, dining, nightlife, and entertainment found only in this region. With hundreds of pages of information, more than 300 choices, and a readership in the millions, it is the most anticipated issue of the year.



In addition, guests at the Best of 2014 Party will get to show off their gaming skills with retro-themed videogames provided by 8bitLexicon, and enjoy live music from one of the Best Of 2014 winners, all while enjoying the gorgeous views of the downtown Miami skyline.



Best of Miami will be published Thursday, June 19, with the full list of Readers’ Poll winners, along with editorial picks. It will be available on newsstands throughout the area and online at MiamiNewTimes.com as well as the Best Of mobile app.



Event information:



Who: Miami New Times Best Of Miami (R) Release Party

Where: The Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

When: Thursday, June 19, 2014

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Best of Miami Release Party ticketing page.



About Miami New Times

Miami New Times began publishing in 1987 and has grown into the premier weekly publication in the American Southeast. Showcasing the talents of an accomplished editorial staff recruited from across the nation, the paper — which includes a web edition that draws a half-million readers per week — New Times has established a reputation for compelling stories ignored or overlooked by major media, for insightful coverage of local arts and entertainment, and for unflinching exposure of Miami’s steamy political life. That reputation for high-caliber journalism has spread beyond South Florida. The paper has won more than 90 first-place awards for editorial excellence, statewide and nationally. For more information, please visit http://www.miaminewtimes.com/



CONTACT:

Jennifer Nealon

(305) 571-7579

jennifer.nealon@miaminewtimes.com



Nathalie Batista

(305) 571-7525

nathalie.batista@miaminewtimes.com



Those who are interested in ad placements in the Best of Miami issue, should call (305) 571-7699.