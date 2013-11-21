Miami Breast Lift Patients Travel from Numerous Countries for Surgery with Dr. Ary Krau

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- For many patients, a bit of travel is worth it to obtain the best results from a breast lift procedure. Patients from across the US and from a number of foreign countries regularly make the trip to Miami for surgery with board certified, top-rated surgeon Dr. Ary Krau. Dr. Krau's breast lift technique and the location of his practice offer many benefits to out-of-town patients.



A consultation with the patient is critical before any plastic surgery procedure. Out-of-town and out-of-the-country patients don't have to travel all the way to Miami for their initial consultation with Dr. Krau. Instead, he performs the consultation with them remotely. Patients send front and side view photos of themselves to the surgeon in Miami. He then evaluates the pictures and has a remote discussion with each patient about what procedure would best suit them.



Along with receiving top-notch care, patients who travel to Miami get to experience all that the area has to offer. The average out-of-town patient spends about a week in the Bal Harbor neighborhood of Miami. Bal Harbor has plenty to offer patients and their traveling companions.



The area is also known for its beautiful beaches and warm weather. Outdoor activities in the area include a running and walking trail, plenty of golf courses, and windsurfing. A visit to the Bal Harbor area isn't complete without a shopping trip. The Bal Harbor Shops feature a range of high end boutiques, including Marc Jacobs, Gucci, and Prada.



A wide selection of restaurants, serving a variety of cuisines such as Thai, French and Chinese, is located within walking distance of Dr. Krau's practice. The staff at the practice is happy to help out-of-town patients make arrangements for hotels and transportation and to recommend the best places to eat, shop, or have a good time.



After a period of recovery in Miami, patients are able to return home. Dr. Krau follows up with each out-of-town patient remotely by having patients send in photos, so that he can evaluate the results and make recommendations. Patients interested in a breast lift surgery in Miami should contact the doctor's office for more information today.



About Dr. Ary Krau

Dr. Krau is a board-certified plastic surgeon who practices in Miami, Florida. A former reconstructive surgery instructor at the University of Miami, he also appeared in the Bravo reality series "Miami Slice." Dr. Krau performs all his procedures in a fully accredited surgical center located in the Bay Harbor Islands, and is known for his natural-looking results, which draw patients from around the world. He is a diplomate of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.



You can view his official website here - http://www.arykraumd.com/