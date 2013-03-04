Miami Catering Company a Alexander Event Wins the 'Best in Weddings 2013' Award

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A Alexander Event, a Miami catering company that specializes in weddings and many other events, was just awarded a very prestigious award: The Best in Weddings 2013.



Couples who have worked with A Alexander Event over the years were probably not surprised to learn that the company was honored in this way; since the day the catering company opened for business, it has strived to offer each and every customer the best selection of wedding-related events and top-notch services. For brides and grooms who are looking for memorable and professional off-site catering Miami area A Alexander Event is ready and able to help.



Chef Felix Alexander leads his team of experienced caterers, who have over 25 years of experience between them. Catering is his true passion, which is evident by the amazing level of customer service that Chef Alexander and his staff exhibit at all times.



For example, the team at A Alexander Event understands that weddings are extremely special occasions that involve a great deal of planning. That is why they go above and beyond to make sure that the day of the wedding is truly one of the happiest days of their clients’ lives. In addition to the best catering services, A Alexander Event also offers complimentary assistance, and its wedding coordinators are dedicated to helping couples plan their big day.



“We’re more than just a caterer for Miami, which you’ll realize when you see the many services available such as entertainment, florists, invitations, and valet parking,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that A Alexander Event specializes in catering all over South Florida.



“Whether you will be having a West Palm Beach Wedding, or one in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami, we can make your dream wedding a reality.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about A Alexander Event and its full service catering services for weddings and other events is welcome to visit the catering Fort Lauderdale website at any time. There, they can read more about Chef Alexander, and the wide range of services his company provides. In addition to weddings, A Alexander Event can also cater all types of social events throughout the Miami area, including corporate events, anniversary and birthday parties, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, baptisms and much more.



About A Alexander Event

Alexander Event Caterers provides off premise catering in Miami Dade County, Broward and Palm Beach County. Some of the services the company provides includes: food and beverage, equipment rentals, destination management, entertainment and decor. With over 25 years of experience in the Hospitality field, the company has been awarded some of the most prestigious awards in the catering world. For more information, please visit http://www.alexanderevent.com