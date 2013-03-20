Miami Condo Kings Launch PreconstructionCondosMiami.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Miami Condo Kings, a realty firm dealing in a wide range of luxury real estate, has launched PreconstructionCondosMiami.com, a website centered exclusively on preconstruction condominiums in South Florida. The website’s inaugural blog, excerpted below, provides more information.



"Welcome to the inaugural blog of PreConstructionCondosMiami.com, a website devoted to giving you the best and most up-to-date information about incoming condominiums in South Florida. While most of these condos won’t be completed until 2014 to 2016, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a detailed look of what’s to come.



This blog will provide all the relevant information, updates, and other important details concerning these much-anticipated preconstruction developments. This is the number one source of everything you need to know about these high-rise paradises. You can read about basic specifications, amenities and features, floor plans, recent news, and more."



Additionally, each Miami Preconstruction condominium has its own dedicated section that will provide further specifics on their characteristics, developments, and other topical subjects. Among the high-profile preconstruction condos covered are the Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences in Aventura, identified as one of the most luxurious condominiums on the market, and scheduled to open in 2015; and Regalia Miami Condos, which has been noted for its unique design and amenities.



Notably, each preconstruction condo has been the subject of much anticipation among real estate circles. Industry analysts have observed that South Florida’s real estate market has maintained consistent signs of recovery, particularly in the area of townhomes and condos. The launching of this website is most likely a response to these trends.