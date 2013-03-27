Miami Condo Kings Launches Video on Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Miami Condo Kings, a real estate group specializing in Miami Pre-Construction Condos, has launched a new video on the Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences, a pre-construction condominium scheduled to open in 2015. The video can be viewed on the main page of MarinaPalmsMiamiCondos.com, a website dedicated to the much-anticipated development.



The video has a high production value and provides concise information on the amenities and features of Marina Palms Miami Condos, including a series of renderings.



The Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences is a pre-construction development located on 17201 Biscayne Blvd in Aventura. The luxury condominium is one of the newest residential properties in the area, and is the subject of much anticipation for its intention to combine nautical living with resort-style amenities.



Once completed, the oceanfront Marina Palms will consist of 468 residences spanning two 22-story towers, each of which will overlook a large marina and the Atlantic Ocean. Units will range from 2 to 4 bedrooms and from 1,821 to 2,421 square feet. Each unit will include the following features: imported European cabinetry, luxury brand bathroom fixtures, world-class appliances, large walk-in closets, and expansive terraces.



When finished, the marina will be able to accommodate up to 112 ships, including yachts as large as 90 feet. It will include a full-time professional dock master, full-service yacht club concierge, fueling services, dockside internet and cable TV, and a well-equipped sundry store.



The Marina Palms will have gated entry, secure parking, and 24-hour professional security and surveillance. Its intended amenities will include high speed elevators, a spa with sauna and treatment rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, professional exercise studio, news café, clubroom, executive business lounge with conference room, and bar with billiards table. The complex explicitly promotes outdoor living, with plans to establish a 14 acre green space that will face 750 feet of waterfront. Residents will have the option of engaging in range of water sports that include jet skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and snorkeling. There will also be an infinity pool, hot tub, and outdoor gourmet kitchen.