Miami Condo Kings Now Featuring Four Top Preconstruction Condos

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Miami Condo Kings, a luxury real estate firm, has launched several new sections regarding the most popular preconstruction condos in South Florida. The residences in question are the Marina Palms, Regalia, Mansions at Acqualina, and Porsche Design Tower, which are now being featured on PreconstructionCondosMiami.com.



Each of the newly-featured Miami Preconstruction Condos has its own dedicated page that includes a gallery of high-quality rendering and detailed information on their characteristics, amenities, floor plans and other specifications. Miami Condo Kings will provide regular updates on new construction developments, available pre-sale units, and other topical subjects.



Additionally, there will be a blog that will highlight new and vital information concerning each preconstruction condo. Miami Condo Kings intends to provide as much precise information as possible, utilizing publications, official sources, and its own independent research in order to provide comprehensive information.



Notably, these condos are among the most acclaimed and anticipated residential projects in South Florida. The Mansions at Acqualina, for example, will host some of the most expensive penthouses the region’s history, while the Porsche Design Tower plans to become the tallest oceanfront condo in the United States. Similarly, Marina Palms promises an unprecedented emphasis on nautical living, while the Regalia has received attention for its resort-style amenities and features.



The groundbreaking nature of these developments likely merited their inclusion in Miami Condo Kings’ expanding listings. The group aims to become the top source on South Florida’s most reputable preconstruction projects, and subsequently ranks as one of the top sources for homebuyers seeking information on such developments.