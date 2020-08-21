Miami-Dade Hotels Are Open Again

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- With hotels open once again, several measures have been implemented throughout Miami-Dade County to keep guests safe during their stay. Guests are required to wear a mask or facial covering while staying at a hotel unless they are in their hotel room. Guests with pets should also be aware that only service animals are permitted to be in the hotel room, even if the hotel is pet-friendly.



SoFLA Vacations currently has several specials available through its website where customers can save on their South Florida stay. With the Summer Savings special, save 20% on any two-night stay at an eligible property when booking through the website and using the code HOT20. Until October 8, customers can also save 15% on any stay at the Hotel Arya in Coconut Grove, with deluxe rooms starting as low as $92 a night. Simply enter the code WB15 during checkout.



For more information on hotels or vacation rentals, please contact SoFLA Vacations or visit https://soflavacations.com.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.