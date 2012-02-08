Miami Deep Sea Fishing Captain Celebrates 20th Year Anniversary of His 175 Coconut Palm Trees' Donation

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- Stan Saffan has been a deep sea fishing Captain in Miami Beach’s Haulover Park since 1967. In that time he has made donations and renovations to the park and marina, but his greatest donation came in the form of 175 coconut palm trees donated to the park after Hurricane Andrew decimated most of the indigenous palm trees in 1992. The horrific storm was followed by a yellow disease that all but wiped out the iconic palm trees in the park.



On the 20th Anniversary of his generous donation, which he dedicated to his father Sam Saffan, the palm trees now line the entire west side of the park and marina. Now fully matured, the beautiful coconut palm trees reach heights of 30 to 40 feet and bear hundreds of coconuts a year. Captain Stan stated, “We lined the entire west side of the park and marina with brand new disease resistant palm trees for people and birds to enjoy”.



Last Spring Captain Stan also donated a 15-foot long 1500 pound Blue Marlin statue which is mounted on the sign that greet park and marina visitors as they cross the Haulover Bridge. He also repainted the flag mural that graces the south entrance to the park, the Captain stated, “The Flag is a nice and bright reminder for all to enjoy our freedom every day”. The flag mural was donated by Captain Stan after 9/11 to honor the victims of 9/11 and show respect for the nearby firefighters who use that route every time they go out on a call.



Stan Saffan captain’s a fleet of miami deep sea fishing vessels including his flagship – The Therapy IV. For 36-years, he’s brought adventurers on excursions on the famous fishing waters off the coast of South Florida. People from all over the world come for the unique opportunity to fish for diverse groups of fantastic catches such as Marlin, Sailfish, Shark, Mahi-Mahi, Tuna, Grouper, Tarpon and Wahoo fish. He brings up to six people-a-trip on any of his deep sea fishing boats for a day’s worth of fishing on the high seas.