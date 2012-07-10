Miami Deep Sea Fishing Charter Has 98% Approval Rating on TripAdvisor.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The THERAPY-IV, a leading Miami deep sea fishing charter, recently received a 2012 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award for having an incredible 98% Approval Rating out of 126 reviews placed. The incredible approval rate was further enhanced by 121 reviews which gave The THERAPY-IV the highest rating possible of “Excellent”. Two other reviewers gave the deep sea fishing company a rating of “Very Good”. Along with 126 reviews, The THERAPY-IV TripAdvisor profile contains 108 visitor photos and contains information on the deep sea fishing charter including location, website address and a brief description.



A review from a customer titled ChrisBarcaFan stated,



“My friend and I went out with Capt. Stan and his crew celebrating my Birthday. We had an amazing time on the water. It was very hot but all worth it. We caught Bonita Tuna and Wahoo. The staff was great, and flilet the fish for me wafter to grill up! I would defienetly do this trip again in the near future”.



Another review from JoeFor84 stated,



“Me and my friend did a four hour afternoon trip. After only a few minutes seven perfect rods were out. They did everything to make us catch fish and we caught some Boritos and a huge Barracuda…the captains were absolutely superb. The boat was very fresh and I would definitely recommend this trip. Probably the best gear I have ever seen and I have been on many trips world-wide”.



The THERAPY-IV is a fleet of Miami deep sea fishing vessels that features state of the art equipment, flat screen televisions, indoor bars and expert crew members. The vessels are Captained by Stan Saffan who is a deep sea fishing Captain with over 45-years’ experience. The THERAPY-IV is based out of the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach and takes four half-day trips daily specializing in the catch of sailfish, marlin, shark, barracuda, and more.