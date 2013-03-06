Miami Deep Sea Fishing Charter Prepares for Military Week

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Deep Sea Fishing services, has announced preparations for commemorating Military Week, which begins the first week of May. A recent post in Deep Sea Chronicles, the official blog of Captain Stan Saffan of the THERAPY-IV, provides more details.



“First week of May is celebrated in honor for members of the military. This time of month is called Military Week. Throughout Military Week there is a special fishing tournament for members of the military. The exhibition for military members is called Take A Hero Fishing Tournament. Miami Deep Sea Fishing charter the THERAPY-IV fully supports this tournament and wants to spread the word. Fishing tournament is a great way for veterans and active military members to relax and enjoy themselves.



Most people involved with the military experience plenty of action and activity. Those military are always looking forward to an activity that is both fun and relaxing. Sport of fishing allows individuals to escape from reality out in the sea. Many military need an escape from reality occasionally after everything experience. Miami Fishing charter the THERAPY-IV encourages military members as well as their friends and families to join in. Military members will be able to share their stories with one another as they can empathize with each other.



General population cannot truly imagine what many of our military soldiers have to go through. This group will be able to share their memories, good stories and difficult ones. Miami Deep Sea Fishing crew firmly that an event of this magnitude should be through the week as a day as not enough for these men and women. Start making plans today, as the first week of May will be here before you know it. Time flies by, especially now days as many of us are so busy. Don’t miss out on their wonderful opportunity to share an experience with these amazing people during Military Week.”



The THERAPY-IV is known for its participation or promotion of many local events, especially those centered on Haulover Marina, from where it has operated for decades. The reputable deep sea fishing charter has been ranked as the #1 activity in Miami Beach by TripAdvisor, a travel website, and is well-regarded by its clients, based on testimonials.



It recently promoted the 20th Annual Kite Day, which occurred on Sunday, February 17. The event highlighted “Kites of the Caribbean,” a showcase of locally-made kites designed in the style and tradition of Caribbean kite flyers. It was hosted by Miami-Dade Parks and Skyward Kites, a kite shop based in Haulover Park. The event include classes on building paper kites, demonstrations on how to fly a kit from longtime enthusiasts, and a kite-flying competition for both children and adults. Food, refreshments, and kites were available for purchase, and visitors were encouraged to bring their own kites as well.



About THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV formally welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike, and explicitly accommodates its services to meet the needs of its clients.