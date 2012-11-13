Miami Deep Sea Fishing Charter Prepares for Veterans Day

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Miami Deep Sea Charter is preparing for a special Veteran’s Day event at Haulover Marina. Aboard the THERAPY-IV, veterans will be treated to beautiful views of the ocean before enjoying an afternoon of deep-sea fishing. According to Captain Stan’s Deep Sea Chronicles, a blog created by the Captain of the THERAPY-IV, “everyone at Haulover Marina will be putting together an event and celebration for veterans.”



Nestled in Haulover Beach Park between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intercostal Waterway, the Haulover marina is minutes away from exceptional fishing and is home of the largest charter and drift fishing fleet in South Florida. Captain Stan and his crew of deep-sea sports fishing experts have been providing private and shared deep sea and Biscayne Bay charter boat experiences to deep-sea enthusiasts for over 40 years.



Whether you’re a deep-sea expert, or a beginner, the crew and captain of the THERAPY-IV are dedicated to making this veteran’s day a memorable and wonderful experience for those involved. “We have one day in the year in which the country brings their attention to such an important group of people.” The Captain and crew of the THERAPY-IV extend their highest gratitude to all veterans and service men and women. “It would be a great opportunity to take a family/friend that happens to be a veteran out to eat. Miami Deep Sea Fishing crew wants you to take one day out of the year to go out of you’re way to show you’re appreciation for veterans of this country.”