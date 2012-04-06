Miami Deep Sea Fishing Yacht Donating Boat for Fleet Week

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Fleet week which comes to Fort Lauderdale at the end of April means that sailors in the US Navy will be enjoying the sun for one week before returning to active duty. One official activity planned for that week is the “Take a Hero Fishing Tournament” which requested volunteer boats and captains to host this epic tournament. According to the flier, “Help make a difference in a Sailor's life by donating your time and boat for a half day of fishing!”



Stan Saffan who Captain’s the THERAPY-IV, a fleet out of the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach, donated one of his boats for the event. The THERAPY-IV is a 58 foot long sporting yacht that can hold around six passengers. The THERAPY IV is a fine addition to the tournament and has a long history of taking military service people on deep sea fishing excursions.



According to the official event flyer, volunteer boats must be at least twenty-three feet in length, and be willing to take a minimum of two sailors on a half-day trip. The THERAPY-IV is well over the length to qualify for this tournament. Captain Stan will be taking a group of US Naval service people out for a half day of deep sea fishing for the tournament and hopefully have Miami marlin fishing, sailfish, sharks or tarpon fishing success famously abundant in South Florida waters.



Captain Stan is known for gracious acts toward the military and military personnel. He donated a flag and flag pole to the Haulover Marina along with a large American flag mural that graces the entrance. Last month, Captain Stan hosted a 1st Lieutenant recently returned from Afghanistan on a Miami deep sea fishing excursion. The THERAPY-IV was also featured on a the Sportsman Channel for the “Coming Home” program which highlights outdoor activities for military servicemen recently returned from overseas.