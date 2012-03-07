Miami Deep Sea Fishing Yacht Featured on Sportsman Channel

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- A local Miami Deep Sea Fishing Yacht was recently featured on the Sportsman Channel’s popular show “Coming Home with Greg Stube” which is sporting adventure show with retired US Special Forces Greg Stube. The deep sea fishing Yacht is The THERAPY IV captained by Stan Saffan - a 45-year Captain at the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach. The fishing yacht is 58-feet long and is docked at the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach.



The show was filmed over the course of a weekend where Greg Stube, accompanied by his family, went on several deep sea fishing outing catching a large hammerhead and sailfish. The message of service and patriotism was a constant theme throughout the show. The show also highlights the importance of family and sporting activities.



After catching a large Sailfish on The THERAPY IV, Greg Stube dedicated it to all the soldiers serving our country both at home and abroad. Miami sailfishing is incredibly popular, according to The THERAPY IV website, ” ….this area was known for its best Sailfish Fishing primarily in the spring. However Sailfish Fishing is good in the warm Gulf Stream waters of Miami, Miami Beach and South Florida, all year round”.



According to the Sportsman Channel website preview description of the show,



“God, Country, Family & Freedom are words of meaning that recently retired U.S. Special Forces Greg Stube will explore in the Premier series Coming Home with Greg Stube. This show will celebrate the land and the American people from Alaska, Montana, to the bayous of Florida and Louisiana, and confirm the true value of the American outdoorsman.”



The show has aired on the Sportsman Channel and can be seen on reruns and THERAPY IV’s YouTube Channel.



Stan Saffan volunteered his boat for this show and has contributed to patriotic causes many times in the Hualover Marina. He donated an American flag and renovated the flag pole which stands tall above the marina. There is also a large American flag mural donated by Captain Stan at the Haulover Marina entrance.



