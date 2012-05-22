Miami Deep Sea Fishing Yacht Prepares for Biggest Memorial Day Weekend on Record

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- This year has been one of the best on record for 45-year deep sea fishing Captain Stan Saffan and his fleet of THERAPY-IV boats. With the economy recovering and more and more and more people visiting Miami Beach – local businesses have received much needed customers. The THERAPY-IV is expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be one of the busiest weekends of the year as well as the busiest Memorial Day Weekend on record for their company.



Early reservations show that this weekend will be incredibly busy for The THERAPY-IV and subsequently other businesses in the area. The THERAPY-IV received a record number of customers during South Florida’s Winter tourist season with big events like the International Boat Show, Ultra Music Festival and South Beach Wine and Food Festival adding to the overall business boom.



Despite the increasing popularity of deep sea fishing during Memorial Day Weekend, there are still trips available on one of The THERAPY-IV’s sport fishing yachts. These boats are over 50 feet long and have skilled crews and top-quality fishing equipment and bait. They also have certain creature comforts not available on many other sport fishing yachts like indoor bars and flat screen TVs.



The THERAPY-IV was recently in the news for donating its boat to the “Take A Hero Fishing” tournament in Fort Lauderdale for NAVY Fleet Week. The Captain of The THERAPY-IV has a history of donating time and resources into patriotic causes – he donated an American flag mural to Haulover Marina, where his fleet is docked as well as an American flag and pole. Captain Stan Saffan personally takes military personnel fishing when they go on trips and was filmed doing so in Outdoor Channel episode of “Coming Home with Greg Stube” several months ago.