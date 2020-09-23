Miami Earns a Spot in Another Top Ten List

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- It highlights the ocean, drinks, the Latin community, beaches, and notable places like South Beach among the qualities singled out by FTNNews. The ultra-popular Art Basel is also worthy of note, an event that has become one of the most important art fairs in the southeastern United States, attracting artists, households, and galleries from around the globe.



Miami has relaxed some of its vacation rental and hotel limits, and SoFLA Vacations wants to help others experience the city. To those who are curious about what FTNnews is talking about, please contact SoFLA Vacations today and the team will help find the right paradise in the "Magic City".



For more information on hotels or vacation rentals, please contact SoFLA Vacations or visit https://soflavacations.com. The FTNnews source is available at https://ftnnews.com/tours/40183-10-must-visit-cities-in-the-usa.



About SoFLA Vacations

SoFLA Vacations is a South Florida vacation rentals company. It is committed to making vacations and business trips to Greater Miami or the Florida Keys special, affordable and unforgettable. In addition to vacation rentals, we also offer property management, sales, and marketing services to vacation rental property owners. For more information on South Florida vacation rental properties including Coconut Grove vacation rentals, please call 786-545-2204.