Miami Federal Criminal Defense Attorney David Joffe Launches Comprehensive New JoffeLaw.com Website

Florida Federal Criminal Defense Lawyer, David J. Joffe focuses on representing clients whose professional reputations, assets, and social status would be at risk if convicted of a serious white collar crime. This includes, but is not limited to, stockbrokers, bank officers, CEO's, attorneys, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other trade professionals. As part of his mission to ensure that clients and citizens are well informed of the law, Joffe Law has recently launched a new comprehensive website that provides details on all aspects of the practice, federal and state criminal defense cases and much more.



“The best defense starts with a well-informed client and public,” said Attorney David J. Joffe. “The new website is intended to provide all of the information that everyone needs to understand about the different aspects of the criminal court system and criminal defense.”



Attorney David J. Joffe has personally handled more than 500 federal criminal trial cases and 200 federal criminal appeals in areas such as white collar crime, SEC violations, tax crimes, and asset forfeiture. Other cases types include fraud, drug possession, drug trafficking, conspiracy, racketeering (RICO cases), money laundering, theft, extradition, and public corruption. He is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, and all lower Federal Courts, including U.S. Tax Court.



Joffe accepts international law and U.S. Federal cases from across the United States and around the world and has appeared in courts throughout the U.S. including New York to, California as well as assists clients in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Philippines, the Middle East and many Central, South American and Caribbean countries. He is ranked “AV” by the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register, which is limited to only the most distinguished law practices, placing Joffe in the top five percent of lawyers in the country.



The new website provides detailed information on each of his areas of expertise in the law including Federal cases for everything from antitrust violations to drug trafficking and White collar crime. The website also has information on some of Joffe’s past cases as well as a compendium of questions and answers that transcend any specific charge for those that may find themselves dealing with the police and arrest. A new blog post and a number of important links are available for legal resources as well as the New York and Florida Judiciary. For more information, please visit http://www.joffelaw.com



About Criminal Defense Attorney David J. Joffe

