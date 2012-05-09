Miami Fishing Captain Stan Saffan Hosts Former Lieutenant Junior Grade Robert Klock of the United States Coast Guard

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- On a beautiful Friday evening May 4, 2012, Lieutenant Junior Grade Robert Klock of the United States Coast Guard walked onto the docks at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach. The Haulover Dock was buzzing with activity with the return of a 14-boat corporate trip arranged by Captain Stan Saffan. It was easy to surmise that Captain Stan was a busy man, jumping from boat to boat checking to make sure that everyone had enough water. The temperature that day exceeded 90 degrees but that didn’t deter the fishing. Every boat was filled with smiles and stories of great fights with Sharks, Amberjacks and Sailfish. Leiutenant Klock heard of Captain Stan through a family member and requested a meet and greet.



Having recently returned from deployment in Iraq and Gulf of Aden in 2010 and honorably discharged in January, Lieutenant Junior Grade Klock was moved by all the philanthropies Captain Stan participated in for military men and women. Most recently, Captain Stan donated his 58-foot fishing yacht for the ‘Take a Hero Fishing Tournament’ at Lauderdale Marina. Bringing with him a shirt from his Anti-Terrorism unit based in New York City, Former Lieutenant Junior Grade Klock introduced himself “I heard of all the things you are doing for the guys, this is the least I could do- (handing Captain Stan the shirt)”. Captain Stan turned around and grabbed the THERAPY-IV crew shirt he had prepared for the exchange, “Thanks for everything you have done for our country”.



Captain Saffan guided a tour through both of his custom fishing yachts, pointing out his salute to the special forces painted on the stern of both vessels, the flat screen televisions and brand new carpet in the bar area. Settling in the Captains nest both men discussed the current state of the military service members coming home and how important it is to continuously support their transition. During one exchange, Lieutenant Junior Grade Klock “It’s hard when you look around and the grass is green and everything is so peaceful”.



As the sun began to fade Lieutenant Junior Grade Klock dismounted the THERAPY-IV and Captain Stan made sure he wrote down his mailing address to send THERAPY-IV calendars, shirts and hats. The men shook hands multiple times and thanked each other for the opportunity to spend time talking. A simple enough event to exchange tokens of gratitude, tour the THERAPY-IV and talk about the joy of getting out for a day of Miami deep sea fishing.