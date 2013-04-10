Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Fenero, a tech startup based out of Miami, FL, just launched its Fluid Contact Center (FC2) suite of applications for contact centers of all sizes. FC2 is entirely browser-based and can operate either on-premise for customers with concerns about hosted platforms or as a multi-tenant platform in the cloud. Its core features include automated call distribution (ACD), manual, preview, and predictive outbound dialing, as well as interactive voice response (IVR). It also supports quality assurance features that include 100% call recordings integrated with auditing and agent performance reporting. Built upon an open source framework, FC2 provides built-in standard reports and can easily integrate with external systems through its application programming interface (API).



Despite its robust feature set, Fenero is offering its FC2 platform at no cost to its customers. This allows companies to grow, for example, from 5 agent operations to 1000 agents without incurring additional licensing costs, something Fenero believes is a major differentiator when compared to its competitors.



“We’ve spent the last decade in this industry on the contact center outsourcer side of the market and have had to rely on several software vendors to run our operations efficiently. They were all difficult to use – we needed extensive (and costly) training to learn how to perform seemingly trivial tasks – inflexible, and extremely costly,” said Marlon Williams, Founder and CEO of Fenero. “Quite frankly, they were all very similar, and they all sucked.”



FC2 was created within the context of a large contact center headquartered in Miami, FL, when growing demand for this organization’s services required the company to hire more agents and expand to new locations. However, it needed to invest over $900K in its Avaya platform to grow its business. Other vendors were summoned but required a similar exorbitant up-front capital expense. Always on the forefront of technology, the company decided to take a bet on open source communications, based on Asterisk, and began building and stabilizing the product to manage operations for its roster of Fortune 500 clients. FC2 now powers its 800 seats across 4 locations in the US from a private cloud.



“We’re in 2013 – the era of Google, Facebook, and Apple – where software companies need to find new business models to survive. Creativity and innovation in the form of application services is the new norm, not software licenses,” concludes Marlon.



Fenero’s roadmap for its Fluid Contact Center includes workforce management, multi-channel contact support, social media integration, call analytics, and several contact center-related mobile apps, all of which will be available at no cost to its customers.



For more information about Fenero and its Fluid Contact Center, email info@fenero.com or call (858) 6-FENERO.