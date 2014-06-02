Miami Food Festival to Take Place on July 31, 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The seventh-annual Miami Food Festival, known as the Miami New Times Iron Fork, presented by the Downtown Miami Development Authority, will once again partner with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau to host the official Miami Spice Kickoff Event on Thursday, July 31, 2014, at the Hyatt Regency Miami. The second anniversary of this kickoff event will introduce dining enthusiasts to some of the finest restaurants featured during the Miami Spice program, as well as dozens of other top local eateries.



In 2013, Biz Bash selected the Iron Fork/Miami Spice Kickoff as one of the top 10 culinary events in South Florida, and the Iron Fork 2014 event has grown exponentially. It will bring culinary creations from more than 60 of South Florida’s luxury and fine-dining restaurants for sampling, some of which include Old Lisbon, Texas de Brazil, Bulla Gastrobar, Toscana Divino, Rusty Pelican, Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Tamara Bistro, Baires Grill, Toro Toro, City Hall, Cibo Wine Bar, The Trapiche Room, and many more.



In addition, Miami New Times is proud to announce that they’ve partnered with the charitable organization Share Our Strength to bring awareness of childhood hunger in America. Restaurant owners can be a part of the movement that brings food to the mouths of low-income children in Florida by participating in the kickoff event. A portion of ticket sales will also go to Share Our Strength, as well as 100 percent of the proceeds raised during a silent auction that will take place during the event. Many excellent prizes will be available and will go to the highest bidders.



The epicurean event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. and will bring together thousands of young professionals, local businesses, and foodies for an evening of gourmet food selections, tasty libations, and live entertainment. Guests who prefer a more intimate dining experience may purchase VIP tickets, which include entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge that will feature exclusive entertainment and an elite selection of Miami’s best luxury dining restaurants. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 2, 2014. Prices increase July 1.



For more information, visit NewTimesIronFork.com or like them on Facebook at fb.com/miaminewtimes.



Event Information:



Who: Miami New Times Iron Fork/Miami Spice Kickoff Event

Where: Hyatt Regency Miami

400 SE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

When: Thursday, July 31, 2014

VIP: 6 – 7 p.m.

GA: 7 – 10 p.m.

Tickets: VIP: $75 advance, $100 at the door

GA: $45 advance, $65 at the door



About Miami Spice

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau organizes Miami Spice, a mouthwatering restaurant promotion that showcases the best of Miami cuisine. During August and September, restaurants offer three-course meals featuring signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs. It’s a tropical fusion of ingredients that makes Miami an epicurean paradise.



About Share Our Strength

Share Our Strength began in the basement of a row house on Capitol Hill in 1984, in response to the ‘84-‘85 famine in Ethiopia. Brother and sister Bill and Debbie Shore started the organization with the belief that everyone has a strength to share in the global fight against hunger and poverty, and that in these shared strengths lie sustainable solutions. Today they focus these strengths on making No Kid Hungry a reality in America. They’re ending childhood hunger by connecting kids to effective nutrition programs like school breakfast and summer meals. This work is accomplished through the No Kid Hungry network, made up of private citizens, government officials, business leaders, and others providing innovative hunger solutions in their communities. These partners work together, implementing solutions that break down the barriers that keep kids from healthy food. Through its Cooking Matters program, the No Kid Hungry campaign educates and empowers low-income families to stretch their food budgets so their kids get healthy meals at home. Cooking Matters participants learn to shop strategically, use nutrition information to make healthier food choices, and cook delicious, affordable meals. The No Kid Hungry campaign works to shine a national spotlight on the crisis of childhood hunger in America, creating a powerful movement of individuals committed to bold action. They build partnerships that enlist influential individuals in the cause and advocate policy changes needed to achieve our goals.



About Miami New Times

Miami New Times began publishing in 1987 and has grown into the premier weekly publication in the American Southeast. Showcasing the talents of an accomplished editorial staff recruited from across the nation, the paper — which includes a web edition that draws a half-million readers per week — New Times has established a reputation for compelling stories ignored or overlooked by major media, for insightful coverage of local arts and entertainment, and for unflinching exposure of Miami’s steamy political life. That reputation for high-caliber journalism has spread beyond South Florida. The paper has won more than 90 first-place awards for editorial excellence, statewide and nationally. For more information about the Miami New Times Iron Fork, please visit http://www.newtimesironfork.com