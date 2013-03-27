Miami Heat Is on a Record Winning Streak

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The Miami Heat are continuing their climb towards breaking the NBA record for consecutive wins. That would be 33. Players are trying not to focus on the streak, but instead the goal is to win the championship.



"It's not a goal and has never been a goal of mine. Our historic run is about winning championships," LeBron James said.



The Heat takes on the Chicago Bulls tonight. The Bulls handed the heat loss number 14 this season. Tickets for Heat games go quick, but they can be found at online retailers like Tickets of America.



Tickets of America is the best place to go when looking for tickets to sporting and entertainment events such as Miami Heat Tickets, Justin Bieber, broadway shows, NASCAR and more! Tickets of America is located in Miami, so they are a huge supporter of the Miami Heat and other local teams and events.



About Tickets of America

Tickets of America is based in Miami Florida. They have been in business for ten years providing customers with the best selection of tickets for the hottest events in the Miami area at excellent prices. They are big supporters of their home teams, especially the Miami Heat. They also support the annual Sony Open Tennis event, which takes place in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park March 8 - 31, 2013



Media Contact:

Adam Lawrence

Director of Marketing / Media / PR / Online

786-266-9555