Miami Heat Superstar Dwyane Wade and the Universal Life Church Become Teammates for Fatherhood

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is proud of its Milwaukee ties, recently a certain someone returned to Milwaukee, a 2003 graduate from Marquette University. He was unable to play for his Miami Heat against my beloved Milwaukee Bucks (yes Milwaukee does actually have a professional NBA franchise), but his return to Milwaukee was special for Milwaukee, for Marquette University and for Dwyane Wade himself. Dwyane was the tour guide for his teammates, as they got to practice at Marquette and the city of Milwaukee got a real treat as the proud father and super fantastic family man that Dwyane Wade has become got the chance to show off his family. The media and his fans in Milwaukee place Dwyane Wade and rightfully so on a well deserved pedestal, for he has achieved superstar status not just as an NBA great, but as a Father. Dwyane Wade may have been born 72 miles to the south of Marquette University and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but we Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites claim him as one of our own and I'm sure Dwyane Wade regardless of the weather or comparing South Beach to the shores of Lake Michigan would agree.



We have been asked to share this with you by Dwyane Wade



Time is running out to enter the Fatherhood Challenge – a contest promoted by GRAMMY Award-winning Christian Rapper Lecrae and two-time NBA Champion Dwayne Wade to start a nation-wide conversation about what it means to be father. The pair – both devoted fathers, husbands and Christians—began promoting the contest earlier this month. The Fatherhood Challenge urges men to submit original songs, videos, essays and photos that share their definition of being Dad before 12 p.m., June 1, 2013. Challenge winners will be awarded cash prizes and a trip to Washington, D.C. To Enter, GO HERE: http://thisisfatherhood.com/



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com