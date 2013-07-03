Miami Importados Introduces the Fashionable Product Lines

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Miami Importados currently launches the new line of products that can help the clients update their wardrobes. The product listings are currently available online. Compared to other product lines, the Miami Importados company boasts of low cost products with high quality.



Registration



If the site visitors are interested in purchasing products such as camisas importadas, they should register through the site first. This will make it easier for the administrators to monitor the basic information that will be used for the online transactions.



Products



Once the clients have already registered, they may start adding products to the cart as they browse the site. Currently, the company boasts of the following products:



- Electronics

- Cosmetics

- Video games for PlayStation 3 and Xbox

- Accessories

- Watches

- Blouses

- Shoes



Prices

On average, the perfumes cost around $ 160 to 280. On the other hand, electronic devices cost around $ 900 to 17000. Watches have average prices of $ 750 to 1500. Most of the cosmetics are around 100 to 350 dollars. Bags and other accessories are around $ 150 to 500.



Refund

In case the clients want to refund the products such as the bolsas importadas, they should include the original packaging upon delivery to the company. As much as possible, the client should include the manufacturer’s original seal. The consumers only have one week to contact the company regarding the return of the defective products.



In line with this, the clients should remember that the amount paid for perfume importado may not be refunded. The same rule also applies for the cosmetics and the lingerie that you previously ordered from the site.



The clients who plan to purchase from the site should rest assured that Miami Importados is dedicated to the security and the privacy of the customers who opt to purchase products from the site.