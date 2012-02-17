Miami International Boat Show Featuring High-Tech Eco-Friendly Boat Engines

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- This upcoming weekend will be sun, fun and the largest showcase of boats in the world. Boat manufacturers like Sea Ray, Bayliner, Mastercraft and more will be there featuring stunning boats for fishing, yachting, sport or sail. Boat enthusiasts will flock to the Miami Beach Convention Center and other satellite locations to be awed by the fresh new boating technology and general spectacle of the famous boat show. One of the main features of this boat show will be new engine technology that is both eco-friendly and high performing.



One engine stealing the show is the QSL9 Quantum Engine Series. According to the product manual,



“With its roots going back to the proven 6CTA8.3, the QSL9 by incorporating the latest engine technology. A high pressure common rail fuel system virtually eliminates start up white smoke and black smoke, improves fuel economy and significantly reduces noise. The engine includes a new cylinder head with four valves per cylinder, which allows the engine to breathe easier for increased acceleration and torque.”



A local South Florida Captain Stan Saffan already has this engine on his Miami Deep Sea Fishing vessel – The THERAPY-IV. Sport fishing and charter boats see an increase in business this time of year – with boat-crazy tourists coming in from all over the country. Captain Stan has described the new engine as “extremely powerful yet eco-friendly”. The reduced noise makes it easier for his deep sea fishing adventurers to enjoy their half-day outings in the beautiful waters of South Florida.



The Miami International Boat Show has events scheduled for February 16th through February 20th and has over 200 exhibitors scheduled to showcase their boats at various events. The epicenter of activity for the event is at the Miami Beach Convention Center with extra events at Sea Isle Marina, Bayside and more. Captain Stan’s THERAPY-IV will also be providing deep sea fishing tours during this time for those looking for a nice break from the rampant activity in Miami Beach this weekend.