Miami Living at Its Finest: Real Estate Market Picks Up as New Condos Rise

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The havoc that the real estate market in the United States experienced in recent years seems to be coming to an end. In Miami, the industry is picking up and luxe condo living is expected to be the choice among the residents. There are plenty of new residential options in Brickell condos for those who are in the market for a home that allows them to live a metropolitan lifestyle.



Brickell is known to have a high concentration of upscale apartments and condominiums. This location also has the largest number of financial institutions in the continental USA. Schools, consulates, religious establishments and other important offices are likewise present in this high-end location. Modern transportation facilities like the Miami Metrorail, the Metromover, and the Metrobus make it easy to go around Brickell. The road infrastructure is also well-designed to allow residents to navigate through the area without much difficulty.



The Brickell real estate market offers some of the most sought after properties in Miami. Industry reports indicate that this area in Miami, Florida is considered to be even more desirable than South Beach properties. Property values are on the rise. More and more people are seeing the investment potential of condominiums in Brickell. Those who are looking for properties to buy can also find a lot of options in this location.



With the help of top real estate professional Luis Iglesias, home seekers can schedule viewings to check out the different Brickell condos for sale. The lifestyle, weather, ease of travel, as well as the availability of institutions and business establishments all add to the appeal of the upscale condominiums and apartments in Brickell. Such exclusive high rises as The Brickell Key, The Carbonell, and The Plaza are just three of the condos with beautiful ocean views and convenient amenities. Property buyers will not go wrong in choosing to consider condominium units in the “Manhattan of the South.”



For more information about living the exciting Miami life in a Brickell condo, interested buyers can visit luisiglesias.net . Luis Iglesias is one of South Florida’s most seasoned and productive real estate brokers. He founded Iglesias Realty Group., a renowned Coral Gables-based luxury/sports & entertainment real estate firms.



For Media Contact:

Luis Iglesias

Iglesias Realty Group

1320 S Dixie Highway

Suite 241

Coral Gables, FL 33145