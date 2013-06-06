Miami Luxury Real Estate Team Features Communities Section

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Miami Luxury Real Estate Team, a realty group based in Miami Beach, has launched a “Communities” section on its website, MiamiLuxuryRealEstateTeam.com. This section – listed clearly on the right-hand side of the homepage – features the most affluent and exclusive communities in South Florida, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles.



Many of the featured Miami Luxury Communities are among the most popular among luxury homebuyers, with unique and valuable properties worth millions of dollars. The section is designed to appeal to South Florida’s prominent and growing market of affluent buyers from all over the world, many of whom seek high-end second or seasonal homes in the area.



Each community page lists a variety of available properties, which in turn have detailed profiles with information including a gallery of high-quality photos and information on location, property type, amenities, specifications, and much more. Users may even click a “Request Information” button that allows them to directly contact the Miami Luxury Team for any questions and concerns.



In addition to the “Communities” section, the professionally-designed website has sections concerning popular properties, “Hot Buys”, luxury condos, preconstruction buildings, lifestyle news, and more. It also includes a regularly updated blog that provides information on select properties and communities, announces new sales and featured homes, and other subjects. Users can even sign up for a newsletter that provides email alerts on new “Hot Buys” and other relevant news.



As indicated by its namesake, the Miami Luxury Real Estate Team specializes in a wide variety Miami Luxury Real Estate, in addition to luxury properties in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, and others. The group often deals with some of the most sought-after and expensive properties in South Florida. It is based in Miami Beach.