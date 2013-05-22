Miami Luxury Real Estate Team Launches Social Media Platform

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The Miami Luxury Real Estate Team, a realty group based in Miami Beach, has expanded onto social media platforms in an effort to improve customer engagement and further its visibility among a wider audience. In light of the important role that social media plays in business growth, this development will likely prove fruitful to the firm.



The newly-launched accounts are located on Twitter and Facebook, two of the most frequented and widely-used social media platforms on the internet. Through these venues, the Miami Luxury Team will not only gain greater exposure but will help facilitate communication with existing and potential clients alike. Followers of either account will receive updates on new properties, news on Miami real estate trends, and other relevant information.



The Miami Luxury Real Estate Team also maintains an official website at MiamiLuxuryRealEstateTeam.com. The professionally-designed website has sections concerning popular properties, featured communities, luxury condos, preconstruction buildings, lifestyle news, and more. It also includes a regularly updated blog that provides information on select properties and communities, announces new sales and featured homes, and other subjects. Users can even sign up for a newsletter that provides direct information via email on “Hot Buys” and other important news.



As indicated by its name, the Miami Luxury Real Estate Team specializes in a wide variety Miami Luxury Real Estate, in addition to luxury properties in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles, and others. The group often deals with some of the most sought-after and expensive properties in South Florida. It is based in Miami Beach.