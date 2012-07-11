Miami Motel Announces Leisure and Business Amenities for Guests

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Quality Inn South at the Falls Miami recently announced a variety of leisure and business amenities being offered. These amenities are designed to enhance the quality of each guests experience whether they are visiting on business or for personal reasons. According to their website, Quality Inn South at the Falls Miami offers leisure amenities such as 24-hour front desk services, free morning newspaper, dry cleaning, room service, vending machines, wake-up calls and more. They also offer business amenities like AV equipment, conference room, copying services, free wireless internet and more.



The announcement of their amenities comes as hotel stays across Miami pick up. The increase in hotel stays is a good sign of local economic recovery. The Quality Inn South Miami at The Falls benefits from this as it is centrally located in Miami close to Downtown Miami, South Miami, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and more. Economic recovery has resulted in more guests who are both staying for business and personal reasons like vacation in the Miami area. This Miami motel is also located close to certain attraction like the Miami Metro Zoo, Fairchild Tropical Gardens, The Falls Shopping Center and more.



The quality features, ideal location and extensive amenities offered by this South Miami motel have made it consistently successful since the hotel opened in 1972. According to their website, “Quality Inn South at the Falls continues to exceed the expectations of modern travelers. Our hotel is just minutes from South Florida's attractions, local businesses, and hundreds of nearby restaurants and shops”. The hotel contains 100 rooms in its two story complex which also has a heated pool and on-site restaurant.