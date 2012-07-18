Miami Motel Announces Pet Friendly Services

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The Quality Inn South at The Falls Miami, a leading Miami motel, recently announced the offering of pet friendly services at their hospitality establishment. The hotel allows pets to stay in their rooms as one of their many leisure amenities. The unique service is becoming more rare as motels across the country prohibit the occupancy of pets in their guest rooms. This service makes Quality Inn South at The Falls one of the leading pet friendly hotels in South Florida.



The hotel not only allows pets, but actively promotes itself as one of the leading pet friendly hotels. According to their website, “We are also one of the only hotels that allow pets. Here at the Quality Inn South Miami you can rest assured, you can rest here”.



Additional amenities offered by this quality Miami motel include 24 hour front desk services, free morning newspaper, in-house restaurant, dry cleaning and a heated outdoor pool. The South Miami hotel also offers business amenities like AV equipment, conference room, copying services and free wireless internet.



Established in 1972, The Quality Inn South at The Falls is a landmark hotel with 100 rooms and two floors in a beautiful hotel complex. This South Miami Quality Inn located at 14501 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33176 is a popular vacation destination hotel as well as hotel for business purposes. The Miami motel is centrally located close to the Miami International Airport, Coral Gables, South Miami, and a short drive from world-famous Key Largo. The hotel is close to desirable tourist locations like Fairchild Tropical Gardens, Everglades National Park, Miami Metro Zoo, South Beach and more.